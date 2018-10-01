Here comes another teaser from OnePlus, the recently crowned number one premium smartphone brand in India. The Chinese company has released quite a few teasers so far, not to mention the numerous un-official, unverified and few bogus speculations and rumours. But all that aside, it is no doubt that OnePlus has all eyes on its launch of OnePlus 6T.

The latest teaser which was shared by the company on the official teaser page showcases the upcoming handset in a dark setting. The GIF faintly highlights the in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. It has long been speculated that OnePlus 6T will feature the latest in-display fingerprint sensor technology and this re-affirms the same.

There are three such tweets currently accompanied by ambiguous GIFs shared on OnePlus’ twitter page that hint at the imminent launch. The latest one reads, ‘a key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for OnePlus 6T’. Additionally, the new teaser shows off an edge-to-edge bezel-less display with extremely thin bezels on the chin.

In our previous report, we had shared that OnePlus 6T might sport triple camera setup at the rear. However, there’s no clarity on that as on now. While most gadget review sites and popular tipsters are predicting that the phone could see the light of the day on October 17th , an official confirmation is yet to come.

One the sidelines, the Chinese brand has also announced the Lab edition for OnePlus 6T where it called for passionate and knowledgeable members of OnePlus community share their ideas and thoughts on the upcoming device. A total of 10 people will be selected who then will get pre-launch hands-on experience of latest handset and will share their in-depth review of the phone. Interested members can apply till 21:00 pm HKT on Oct 8 which is when the application process closes.