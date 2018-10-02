Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2018 results were declared on Monday, October 1st, at 5 pm. The results for both the paper I and paper II were released and the candidates who have appeared for the MAHTET exam can check the results for both the papers at the official website, mahatet.in.

The Board also released a notification stating that candidates can raise the objection over the result by filling a form and submitting it on or before October 8th. The process raising objection can be accessed in the notice available in this link.

Here is how to check 2018 MAHATET result:

Log in to the MAHATET’s official website. Click on the candidate login link on the left panel. Enter the registration ID and the password and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be available and can be printed out for future reference.

MAHATET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers. Paper I certifies the eligibility of teachers to teach for class 1 to class 5 and the Paper II certifies the eligibility for class 6 to class 8. Candidates have an option to appear for both the papers if they fulfill the eligibility criteria. The notification for the MAHATET 2018 was released in April and the exam was conducted on July 15th, 2018.