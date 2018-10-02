Xiaomi is back with another smart product and this time it’s a Bluetooth speaker. Dubbed as the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, this portable gadget comes with vibrant round design and apparently offers 6 hours battery life when volume level is at 80 percent, Xiaomi claims. However, it is the astonishingly frugal pricing that hogs all the limelight here. Priced at just Rs. 799, this surely makes for a very attractive offering.

Moreover, this new product from the Chinese giant also offers a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and will compete in the Indian market against likes of portable mini speakers from Sony, JBL, Philips and so on; however mini speakers from other brands are priced quite steeply in comparison to Xiaomi’s Speaker 2.

The latest speaker from Xiaomi is available for purchase on MI’s Indian website in a single Silver colour option. Specifications of the Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 include Bluetooth v4.2 with a range of 10 metres. Its 3.7V 480mAh lithium battery can be charged using the Micro-USB port; however, the USB charging cable is not bundled in the box.

However with lower pricing come lesser features on offer, and it is no different in this scenario. This speaker has a single physical button for controls. Pressing and holding this button for 2 seconds will power it on or off. Short press will play/ stop and accept phone call, pressing and holding for 1 second will reject phone call, and power off and long press for 6 seconds will clear all paired devices and restore the speaker to factory settings. This is quite similar to what is seen on earphones with mic that usually sport single button.

Back in June this year, Xiaomi launched the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India at a price of Rs. 1,499. The speaker comes with a 1,200mAh battery with a 7-hour battery life, Bluetooth 4.1, and an LED status indicator. The speaker is available for purchase exclusively via Mi.com in India.