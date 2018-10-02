Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released hall tickets for several recruitment notification today, October 2nd. The hall tickets were released for the notification number 10/2018, 11/2018, 17/2018, and 18/2018. All candidates who have applied for these recruitment notifications can download the admit card from tspsc.gov.in.

The notification 10/2018 and 11/2018 recruitment was released in June 2018 and for 17/2018 and 18/2018 were released in July 2018. The notification 10/2018 has 1521 vacancies for Junior Assistant, Typist and Junior Steno positions for several department.

The 11/2018 notification has 72 vacancies for Junior Assistants. The 17/2018 notification has 124 vacancies for Bill Collectors and the 18/2018 notification has 76 vacancies for Telangana State Beverage Corporation.

Here is how to download the TSPSC Hall Tickets:

Log in to the official website of TSPSC. On the home page, a direct link for downloading hall ticket for all the above notification is available. Click on the link. Enter the TSPSC ID and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and click on ‘Go’. The Hall Ticket will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

All the above exams will be conducted in multiple centres in the State of Telangana, the details of which will be mentioned on the Hall Ticket. The exams will be paper-pencil type and on an OMR sheet. The candidate can check the details of the exam on the notification page of the TSPSC website where notification for all the above exams are available.