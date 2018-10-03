The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Sub-Inspector of Police Competitive Exam 2016 on Tuesday, October 2nd. All candidates who have applied to appear in the exam can download their RPSC admit card either from the RPSC’s official website or the SSO website, depending on where they have applied.

The RPSC is scheduled to conduct the SI police competitive exam on October 7th in two sessions, the first from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon) and the second from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The RPSC SI 2016 exam will be held at all the district headquarters of the state of Rajasthan.

Candidates need to be present at the exam centre at least 2 hours before the scheduled exam and need to carry with them a photograph and an original identity card. Candidates who fail to bring these two things along with their RPSC admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

How to download RPSC SI 2016 admit card

Candidates who have applied for the positions via RPSC website can click on this direct link. Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth and Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card for the RPSC SI 2016 exam will be displayed, which can be downloaded and printed out. Candidates who have applied via the SSO ID can click log in to the SSO website and enter the log-in credentials to download their admit card.

The RPSC is conducting the SI Police competitive exam for around 350 positions, the notification for which was released on October 5th, 2016. Candidates can check detailed instructions regarding the examination in the notification that was released along with the RPSC admit card. The notification details all things that candidates are expected to bring as well as the dress code that they need to adhere to.