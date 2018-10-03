While Nokia’s October 4th event in London is well known, there is a surprise in store for India. The Finnish company has sent media invites for a launch event scheduled for October 11th in India, Business Standard reported. However, it is not clear which phone the company will unveil at the event, but it is largely being speculated that India could witness the launch of Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

According to an earlier report, it was theorised that the Nokia 7.1 would be launched at the London event. Now, with the India event confirmed on the heels of the October 4th London event, it is relatively safe to think that HMD Global will unveil the same product in India that they launch in London.

Based on available leaks, the upcoming phone from HMD Global’s stables will likely be dubbed the Nokia 7.1 or 7.1 Plus. Though there’s no clarity on the moniker that the new phone will get, it is expected to be the third Nokia-branded smartphone to sport a notch screen. Apart from the obvious design and specification upgrade speculations, there are no certain details available.

However, Tech2, citing leaks, reported that the Nokia 7.1 Plus may feature a 6.18-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is believed to be powered by an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2 GHz. The phone is rumoured to come in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and a 6GB/128GB model as well. Additionally, the phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip.

Either way, we won’t have to wait too long to see what HMD Global has in store for us, as we will receive something to go on based on the October 4th event.