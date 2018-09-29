Nokia was one of earliest smartphone brands here in India and also one the largest selling brand a decade or so ago. But things changed, several new players entered the market and technological innovation titled things in favour of newer players. But that is slowly changing and the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is making sure that the Nokia is back with a bang.

The Finland-based company might soon be getting ready to launch two new smartphones under its Nokia 7 smartphone lineup. Not to mention that the company has had a busy year with several launches here in India. The new phone is largely being dubbed Nokia 7.1 to be launched in India soon.

Recently, tipster Rolan Quandt revealed in a tweet that Nokia will be launching a new smartphone dubbed Nokia 7.1 in Blue and Steel colour options. He further added that it will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The phone will be apparently priced at at 399 euros which is approximately Rs. 33,600.

Nokia 7.1 (4/64GB) Blue or Steel, 399 Euro. No Plus in that name. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

Now in the light of scheduled event that Nokia is expected to host on October 4th, it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume that we could witness launch of Nokia 7.1. However, the event will be held in London and not in India.

On the other hand, Indian Express in their report has suggested that Nokia 7.1 will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, with bezels on both the top and bottom parts of the display. It will sport a glass back along with an aluminium chassis. Moreover, citing previous leaks and reports, IE added that the Nokia 7.1 will will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor based on the 10nm process consisting of two Kryo 360 Cortex-A75 cores along with six Kryo 360 Cortex-A55 cores.

Meanwhile, the company just rolled out Android 9 Pie update to the Nokia 7 Plus. The smartphone was part of the Android P beta-testing when it was first announced in May this year at Google’s I/O conference. Nokia 7 plus has a full HD+ display, dual-rear cameras and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.