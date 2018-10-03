Immediately after the launch of Honor 8X series phones in China, the phones were teased for a global launch by a company executive. It was quite clear then that the phones would soon hit the global market. And now an official confirmation has come in the form of a landing page on Huawei’s sub-brand website. The Honor Global site has set up a launch page for the Honor 8X, which confirms the India unveiling event in New Delhi on October 16th.

Apart from that, the website also reveals launch dates for markets like Malaysia, Russia, Czech Republic, and Thailand set in October. To recall, the Honor 8X, along with the Honor 8X Max, was first launched in China early last month. However, there’s no talk on the launch of the Honor 8X Max, the bigger model in the X series.

The Honor 8X phablet will hit the shores of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 9th, followed by Moscow, Russia, on October 10th and in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 11th. The Bangkok, Thailand, launch has been set for October 24th. Additionally, the phone was launched in Dubai and Madrid on October 2nd.

Notably, the phone boasts of massive screen with 91% screen-to-body ratio, a Parallel Gradation Design and a dual AI camera setup at both front and rear.

With the #Honor8X, we're truly going #BeyondLimits, giving you a 91% screen-to-body ratio, a Parallel Gradation Design and a dual AI camera to boot. We've got 3 of them up for grabs, simply share this post on your public wall or tag 3 friends.

Honor 8X price, availability

Honor 8X was launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399, which roughly amounts to Rs. 14,900 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB in-built storage model has been priced at CNY 1,599, which is around Rs. 17,100, while the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes in at CNY 1,899 – that is Rs. 20,300 on conversion.

Global pricing and availability of the Honor 8X has not been revealed yet. However, it is being offered in three colour options: Enchanting Red, Magic Night Black and Enchanting Blue.

Honor 8X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset sports a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8X bears a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/1.8 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. And, there is 3,750mAh battery under the hood.