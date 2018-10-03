The INTERMOT motorcycle show for 2018 has begun and the latest two-wheeled monster making headlines is the Japanese manufacturers’ 1000cc motorcycle, the Suzuki Katana. It was one of the most highly anticipated motorcycles and pays homage to the original bike which debuted in 1981. It is one of the most iconic sports bikes ever made by Suzuki. The all-new Katana utilizes the platform of the existing GSX-S1000 roadster, Autocar India reports.

The semi-fairing at the front features a square LED headlamp and the Suzuki Katana gets a chiselled fuel tank. However, the one drawback of the design is that the fuel tank only holds 12 litres. The floating tail section is minimalistic and adds to the appeal of the motorcycle.

Another interesting highlight is that the Suzuki font on the tank is similar to the one used on the original Katana that made its debut 37 years ago. The bold styling of the new Katana is likely to play a key role in pushing sales of the new motorcycle. The all-digital LCD dash is similar to the one used on the Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

The new Katana uses the same 999cc motor as seen on the GSX-S1000R, and the liquid-cooled, in-line-four powerplant churns out 150hp at 10,000rpm and 108Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox assisted with a slipper clutch. It also features a three-level traction control system, which can be turned off.

And, it is not just the engine that is borrowed from GSX-R sibling, but even the modern twin-spar aluminium alloy frame, which should endow it with likeable handling dynamics. Suspension hardware consists of a fully-adjustable KYB 43mm dia USD fork and a link-type monoshock unit adjustable for pre-load and rebound damping. Anchorage is provided by Brembo radial calipers and dual-channel ABS is standard.

The Suzuki Katana will go on sale in Europe by early 2019 and it is quite possible that Suzuki will bring the iconic motorcycle to Indian shores.