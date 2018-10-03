Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, released the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the OSSET 2018 exam can check the official website and download the admit card.

BSE Odisha is scheduled to conduct the OSSTET 2018 exam on October 5th. The OSSTET exam is conducted for two categories. The first category or category I is for TGT or Trained Graduate Teacher for certifying teaching eligibility for Arts/ Science/ Hindi/ Urdu/ Telugu/Sanskrit. The category II is Physical Education Teacher (PET).

Here is how to download the OSSTET 2018 admit card: