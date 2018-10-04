BlackBerry licensee in India, Optiemus Infraco, on Wednesday announced the availability of the BlackBerry Evolve in the country. The smartphone was launched in August and the company had assured India of a launch by the end of August itself.

However, after delay of more than a month, the Delhi-based company which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets declared the BlackBerry Evolve India launch date as October 10th via Amazon.in.

As mentioned earlier, the phone will be exclusively retailed via Amazon and made available in offline stores soon. The BlackBerry Evolve price was set at Rs. 24,990 at the time of launch in August.

Optiemus Infracom says that the BlackBerry Evolve marks the first BlackBerry smartphone conceptualized, designed and manufactured in India, NDTV Gadgets reported, citing an official statement. “BlackBerry Evolve is designed for customers who want a smartphone experience that keeps personal information private, without compromising on productivity or entertainment,” the company reportedly said.

Notably, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with a claimed unlock time of 0.3 seconds, and the Evolve is one of the first smartphones from the BlackBerry brand to have Face Unlock capabilities with a claimed unlock time of 0.4 seconds.

BlackBerry Evolve specifications

The BlackBerry Evolve run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ FullView IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with an Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage on the Evolve is capped at 64GB, with expandable support via microSD card.

In terms of camera capabilities, the BlackBerry Evolve gets a dual rear camera setup with two 13-megapixel sensors that come with RGB+Mono mode and dual tone LED flash. It also comes with camera features such as refocus mode, 4X autofocus and slow motion video.

On the front, it bears a 16-megapixel fixed focus sensor with 78-degree FoV, Tetra Pixel technology, real-time bokeh mode, and LED flash. Keeping things powered is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.