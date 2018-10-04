The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has notified about a change in next year’s High School Certificate (HSC) exam paper pattern and syllabus.

Candidates who are appearing for the 2019 HSC exam from the BSE Odisha can check the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, for the changes to the exam paper pattern and syllabus.

The full list of changes in the BSE Odisha HSC exam paper patterns are as follows

The current 3 objective sets of question papers will be replaced by 4 parallel sets of questions. The subjective part of the exam will remain unchanged. Student will have to secure a minimum of 15 qualifying marks in subjective and objective papers separately, in order to pass the examination in each subject. The current distribution of marks (i.e.10 and 5 marks) will be changed to 7 and 8 marks in both Social Science and General Science papers.

Besides these changes for the 2019 BSE Odisha HSC exam, the board will also completely abolish OMR from 2020, and it will decide upon a replacement for the OMR and send intimation in due course.

To check the official BSE Odisha notification on the change in HSC 2019 syllabus and paper pattern, click on this direct link.