Amazon India has unveiled the new generation Fire TV Stick 4K along with Alexa voice remote. The Fire TV Stick from Amazon is a media streaming device and with the upgrade, the American e-retailer seems to tapping into the smart product market. With the upgraded remote that is integrated with Alexa, consumers can have a natural conversation like they would with the standalone Amazon Echo series.

Additionally, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Bluetooth and comes with multi-directional infrared technology. And, it is integrated with proprietary cloud-based service. With this, Alexa Voice Remote allows consumers to power on their compatible TV with a single remote. It compatible with all Fire TV devices available in India and can control power and volume on thousands of branded televisions.

With regards to India pricing, the new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote costs Rs. 5,999. Interested users can pre-order it starting today on Amazon India. Existing Fire TV Stick users can buy Alexa Voice Remote for Rs. 1,999 which can also be pre-ordered starting today, October 4th. The company will begin shipping from November 14th.

Amazon has also announced that Alexa on Fire TV, including the far-field control of Fire TV, will become available to all existing Fire TV devices in India, via a software update, starting November 14th.

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports ultra-high resolution including HDR+ videos and also supports Dolby Vision, for a rich viewing experience on a multi-media content streaming service.