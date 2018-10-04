The day has finally arrived when HMD Global is all set to host its anticipated launch event today in London. At 5 pm BST, which is around 9:30 pm India time, the event will kick off and will be live-streamed on YouTube. The company sent invites for the event a few days ago, but the invite did not mention anything about what to expect at the event.

It is largely speculated that the Nokia 7.1 (and its price) may be revealed at the event. However, the company has been tight-lipped about the device all this while, when several rumours and leaks have kept surfacing online. But, thanks to the leaks, much of the phone’s details such as price, specifications, and design, have already been revealed.

Separately, HMD Global will also be hosting a launch event in India on October 11th, though it is not clear which phone would be launched at the Nokia India event. However, today’s event could clear things up and set the stage for the India event. And as mentioned before, the Nokia 7.1 launch event will be live-streamed via a YouTube feed. Those interested can watch it at this direct link.

Play

Coming to what we know so far about the rumoured Nokia 7.1, it is expected to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of on-board storage are also expected.

In the camera department, the Nokia 7.1 will most likely bear a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Zeiss optics and 4k video support. On the front, the handset will sport a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Speculation is rife about the pricing as well. It is rumoured that the Nokai 7.1 will be priced at EUR 349 for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and EUR 399 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model.