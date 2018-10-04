The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a few changes to the Class 12 English (Core) exam pattern for 2018-19. The new CBSE class 12 English paper will feature only two passages in Section A (Reading), each of 800-900 words, instead of three passages as part of the pattern previously.

The Typology of Questions for all passages has also been changed. For Passage 1, there will be 5 MCQs (multiple-choice questions) for 1 mark each, 9 very short answer type questions (which includes 3 questions on vocabulary for 1 mark each), and three short answer type questions for 2 marks each. For Passage 2, there will be 2 long answer type questions for 5 marks each.

Subsequently, the total number of questions in Section A has been reduced from 24 to 19. This means that the total number of questions in the paper too will be changed. The total questions in the CBSE English (Core) paper will now stand at 35, down from the earlier 40.

For a sample question paper of the new CBSE English (Core) exam paper, click on this direct link. For the marking scheme of the new paper pattern, click on this direct link.