Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notification stating that the last day to apply for the Phase VI vacancies has been extended until October 12th. The Commission had earlier announced an extension until October 5th from September 30th. The extension has been provided again as candidates have still been complaining about technical issues while applying for the positions.

All the candidates who are interested in applying for the Phase VI positions can now do at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee through SBI challan has also been extended to October 15th.

The Commission in the previous extension notification had stated that the exam dates for SSC VI vacancies have been postponed. The Commission was supposed to conduct the computer-based examination on 27th October, 2018 (Matriculation Level), 29th October, 2018 (Higher Secondary Level) and 30th October, 2018 (Graduation Level). The new dates will be announced on the official website in some time.

Here is how to apply for SSC Phase VI positions:

Click on ‘Apply’ on the SSC home page.

Click on ‘Others’ tab. Click on ‘Apply’ against Phase VI 2018 examination. Click on ‘Click here to Apply’ link. Click on Register button and follow the registration process. Log in the credentials generated after the registration and fulfill the application process. Follow the process and click on submit. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

The selection process for the SSC Phase VI positions involve three examination. The Tier I/Tier II will be a computer-based exam. The Tier III will be a descriptive test and the Tier IV will test be a skill test.