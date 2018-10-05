Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) declared the 10th and 12th class supplementary examination result today, October 5th. All students who had appeared for the supplementary exam for both the classes can check the result at the official website, pseb.ac.in. The results can also be accessed at the third party website, indiaresults.com.

According to reports, the board had conducted the supplementary examination for 10th and 12th board exams in the month of August, which is a little late than usual. The supplementary exam is conducted for students who had failed the 10th and 12th board exam in one or two subjects.

Here is how to check PSEB 2018 supplementary results:

Click here to log in to the Punjab Indiaresults.com website. Click on the link for Senior Secondary exam result or Matriculation exam result on the home page. Enter the Roll Number or the Name and click on ‘Find Results’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The board had declared the 12th class board exam result on April 24th, 2018 and the pass percentage was 65.97%. The 10th class board exam result was released on May 9th, 2018 and the pass percentage was just 59.47%. Around 3.68 lakh students had appeared for the 10th board exam and little over 3 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exam in the year 2018.