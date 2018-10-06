The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released provisional timetable for the 10th and 12th class 2019 board exam. The MSBSHSE released the HSC and SSC time table on Friday, October 5th.

According to the 2019 Maharashtra time table, the 10th board exam will start on March 1st, 2019, and will go on until March 22nd, while the 12th exam will start on February 21st and will end on March 20th.

It should be noted that the 2019 Maharashtra timetable provided is provisional in nature, and the board is inviting objections against the HSC and SSC time tables for the next 15 days, after which it will released the final time table.

The board has released the timetable for the 12th vocational courses as well as 10th old course (for repeaters) and revised course (for new students) separately which can be accessed in the board’s official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Here are the direct links for:

2019 HSC General and Bifocal Course 2019 HSC Vocational Course 2019 SSC Revised Course. 2019 SSC Old Course (for repeaters)

In 2018, around 14 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exam and around 16 lakh had appeared for the SSC board exam.