Chinese consumer electronics giant Lenovo has sent out media invites for a launch event in New Delhi scheduled for October 16th here in India. The invite details were published by NDTV Gadgets, and leave much to speculate about since they don’t reveal a lot about the upcoming device.

However, the what the Lenovo India launch invite does have are the words ‘The Killer Returns’, which might be a hint at the launch of another K series smartphone.

The new Lenovo smartphone could well be the successor to the Lenovo K8 Note, considering the fact that it was marketed with the hash tag “Killer Note”. It has been more than a year since Lenovo launched a smartphone in India.

The last smartphone in Lenovo’s K Note lineup was the K8 Note, which was launched in India in August last year. The new invite does not reveal any information about the handset, but it shows a possible metallic frame and rounded corners.

It is worth mentioning that Lenovo had launched a few other smartphones in the K-Series after the K8-Series, but none of them made their way into India.

Meanwhile, the company is set to launch the Lenovo Z5 Pro in China soon. Since the smartphones in the K-Series are known largely as the mid-budget segment handsets, the price for the upcoming phone should be in a similar range.