The upcoming Moto G7 from Motorola has been the talk of the town lately, with various renders and rumours having surfaced online. And, only recently, specifications were leaked online of what is apparently the Moto G7.

Now, the latest renders of what is reportedly the Moto G7 and a video have been spotted, too. According to these, the Moto G7 gets a Waterdrop display notch. It must be recalled that in a rather old leak, what was then believed to be the Moto G6 Plus was spotted in a Waterdrop notch avatar.

Moreover, with the latest leak, there seems to be a dual rear camera setup along with a bump that also has a room for an LED flash module. The back of the Moto G7 appears to have Motorola’s batwing logo that is likely to have a fingerprint scanner beneath. This looks like the fingerprint scanner on the Motorola One Power.

The renders and video made available by OnLeaks on Twitter, also in collaboration with MySmartPrice, show off the design of the Moto G7 that is distinguished from this year’s Moto G6 – thanks to the waterdrop notch design.

The presence of the display notch is likely to help the handset offer a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor. However, there is a prominent chin at the bottom that carries Motorola branding.

I'm back! This time, I bring you what I guess will be launched as the #Motorola #MotoG7... 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/ZSoKpwF8Vt pic.twitter.com/WzDCObGhDq — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) October 5, 2018

Now coming to the camera sensors on this one, the dual rear camera setup is speculated to have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module.

The renders show the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the device, and there is also a USB Type-C port that sits alongside the loudspeaker grill. The back of the Moto G7 in the renders also highlight the fingerprint sensor that is hidden under the batwing logo.

Other details based on the leaks and reports so far suggest that the standard Moto G7 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone could pack an octa-core SoC, which could be the Snapdragon 660, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Also, it is rumoured to have a 12-megapixel selfie camera, 64GB of on-board storage, and a 3,500mAh battery.