The search engine giant Google is all set to host its annual event in two days on Tuesday, October 9th. Though leaks have been pouring in for months now, of late the rumour mill has picked quite a pace in covering the upcoming Google products. Now speaking about the event itself, Google’s yearly hardware event is known to showcase a lot of new products.

Google Pixel Slate: The rumored Chrome OS tablet

The latest one in the order of leaks has to be the one about Google Pixel Slate. It is rumoured to be an update to Pixel Chromebook. The leak that comes courtesy MySmartPrice suggests that this will be a Chrome OS tablet, called Pixel Slate, that can double as a laptop. Moreover, this comes just on the heels of Microsoft’s event where it launched the refresh of its Surface line.

Dubbed largely as the Pixel event, it will be held in New York for the first time ever. As is far well known, the company will be launching the much awaited upgrades for its Pixel phones this time. Moreover, there seems to be few other surprises at the event here.

Much has already been leaked so far about the next-generation Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. The Pixel 3 XL has a notch in its display just like the iPhone X and most other 2018 phones. But it also has a “chin,” or an extra bit of space between display and the edge of the phone. The smaller Pixel 3 is notch-free, but has top and bottom bezels.

In terms of camera, both the Pixel 3 and the XL are sticking with a single rear camera according to the leaks. There’s was also a leak that had surfaced which is apparently the un-boxing video of XL. The video, allegedly of Pixel 3 XL, shows USB-C charging and included earbuds that look a lot like last year’s Pixel Bud earphones.

And finally there is expected to be a new Chromecast. To recall Chromecasts’ most recent software update where it added Google Assistant to Chromecast, making its TV functions even smarter. On the other hand a report by CNET suggests that the new Chromecast model will feature Bluetooth and improved 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

There are several other reports and speculations about the price and other details about the Pixel phones; however, only the launch event shall confirm what’s in store for everyone. Lastly, the event is scheduled at 11am ET which 8:30pm IST and will be live streamed.