Army Public School released notification for the screening exam which is the first stage for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, and PRT teachers on October 1st. The application process is underway and the last day to apply for these positions is October 24th. All candidates interested in apply can do so at the official website, aps-cbs.in.

Army Public School has around 8000 teachers working in 137 Army Public Schools throughout India. The notification states that a large number of teachers get turned over every year due to various reasons and thus necessitating new recruitment. A candidate can apply for only one positions and if a candidate applies for more than one positions, their candidature will be cancelled.

The Army Public School will conduct the recruitment in three stages. The first stage is the screening exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 17th and 18th. The scores of the exam will be used when the Army Public School releases notification for the recruitment. The scores of qualified candidates are valid for life provided the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year.

Once the candidates clear the first stage, they are eligible to apply when the recruitment notification is released. The second stage will be an interview round and the third round of recruitment is evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

How to apply for Army Public School Screening Test 2018:

Log in to the official website. Click on New User and fulfill the registration process. After registration, click on the existing user to fulfill the remaining application process.

The candidates will find links on general instruction, eligibility criteria, and application process on the home page of the website.