RBI releases Electronic Trading Platforms Directions 2018

The Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines for operating Electronic Trading Platforms (ETPs) to transact in eligible instruments.

Trading on electronic platforms is encouraged globally, since it enhances pricing transparency, processing efficiency and risk control.

ETPs will mean any electronic system, other than a recognised stock exchange, on which transactions in eligible instruments.

Reliance Health Insurance gets final approval from IRDAI

Reliance Capital has received final approval from IRDAI for its new health insurance business, Reliance Health Insurance.

Reliance Capital has chosen Ravi Viswanath as CEO.

Apple displaces Google, becomes world’s top brand

Apple displaced Google to become the top brand in the world in 2018. Amazon is third.

Meanwhile Facebook, which has been in the news for its data breach, fell to 9th place.

Apple’s brand value grew 16% (year-on-year) to $214.5 billion.

Atal Innovation Mission, SIRIUS sign MoU for student innovation

To promote innovative cooperation between students of India and Russia, an MoU has been exchanged between India’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the Russian Federation’s SIRIUS Educational Foundation.

WFE appoints Vikram Limaye as chairman of working committee

Vikram Limaye has been appointed the chairman of the working committee and director on the board by the international industry body World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

Limaye is MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

India, Japan maritime exercise ‘JIMEX 18’ begins in Visakhapatnam

JIMEX 18, the maritime exercise between India and Japan or (Japan-India Maritime Exercise), has begun in Visakhapatnam.

To participate in the exercise, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer, and Inazuma, a Guided Missile Destroyer arrived at Visakhapatnam.

The JMSDF Ships are participating in the third edition of JIMEX with the ships of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy.

India’s Keerthana Pandian wins girls’ title at IBSF World U-16 snooker championships

India’s Keerthana Pandian won the girls’ title at the IBSF World Under-16 Snooker Championships held in St Petersburg, Russia.

Keerthana defeated Belarus’s Albina Leschuk 3-1.

In the boys’ category, Ben Martens of Belgium won the snooker championship title.

