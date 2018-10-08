The APSCHE has released the results of Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2018 today, October 7th. All candidates who have appeared for the APRCET 2018 exam can check their results at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The results were announced by the HRD Minister of the state, Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The APSCHE conducted the APRCET for the first time this year for candidates who are interested in applying for MPhil and PhD courses at various universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rao said, “There are more than 2,000 PhD and MPhils seats are available in all these varsities through this test.” The qualifying mark was 50% for general category candidates and 45% for reserved category candidates but they were reduced by 5 percentage points due to low pass percentage, informed Mr. Roa. The qualifying marks for general category is now 45% and for reserved category is 40%.

Here is how to check the APRCET 2018 results