The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is expected to declare the Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) preliminary examination result soon, most probably on Monday, according to multiple reports. The RPSC RAS/RTS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 23rd and 24th.

The RPSC RAS/RTS exam was conducted on August 5th and the answer keys were released on August 9th. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. Candidates who clear the Main exam will be eligible to appear for the interview around before the final appointment.

Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The state government had put restrictions on mobile internet throughout the state on the day when preliminary exams were being conducted.

Here is how to check the RPSC 2018 RAS/RTS Prelim results: