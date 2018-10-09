MPPSC released the official notification for the MP State Eligibility Test or MP-SET 2018 on October 6th at the official website. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will start accepting applications for MP-SET 2018 from October 11th and the interested candidates can apply at mppsc.nic.in. The last day to apply for the MP-SET 2018 is November 11th.

MP-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the position of Assistant Lectureship. Successful candidates can apply for the position of Assistant Lectureship at various universities in the state. The MP-SET exam will be conducted on 19 subjects and will be a computer-based online test.

The candidate must have completed master’s degree with unreserved candidates having at least 55% aggregate marks and 50% for reserved category candidates. The candidates can apply for any subjects but are recommended to apply for subjects that they have master’s degree in. Candidates can only apply for one subject even if they have master’s in more than one subject.

Candidates interested in applying for MP-SET 2018 exam can check the notification to get more information on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, application process, and other details. The link for applying for MP-SET 2018 will get activated on October 11th at the official website, mppsc.nic.in.