The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released answer keys for the 2018 headmaster exam and candidates who appeared for the 2018 exam can now check the RPSC answer keys on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To submit objections to the headmaster answer keys, the RPSC will open the objection window on October 13th, but candidates will have a short time to submit their objections, since the last date to submit objections is October 15th. Candidates must submit their objections till 12 a.m. on October 15th.

A fee of Rs.100 will be charged per challenge and candidates will have to cite sources when raising objections to the RPSC answer keys. To check the Paper I answer key, click on this direct link, while to check the Paper II answer key, click on this direct link.

The RPSC held the written exam (Paper I and Paper II) on September 2nd this year to recruit to 1,200 posts of headmaster.