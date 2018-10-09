Festive season kicks off tomorrow and at the same time massive ‘sales’ across the country will begin. Every product, household items, and electronics product retailed by big and small vendors will be offered at discounted prices or with enticing offers. This year Amazon and Flipkart will be battling it out to secure the lion’s share of the pie. Here’s what you need to know before diving in to Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Both online retailers, also referred to as e-tailers, have announced a host of offers, collaborations and purchase schemes to make your Diwali shopping experience a big one. Amazon India, continuing with the tradition, has dubbed this year’s sale the ‘Great Indian Festival’ and is offering innumerable discounts and cash back deals.

Amazon’s sale starts from October 10th and will last till October 15th. With hundreds of deals on smartphones, LED TVs, speakers, laptops and a lot more, Amazon India has tied up with State Bank of India to offer a 10% instant discount and additional cash back for its customers. For Amazon Prime members, the sale begins today, a day earlier. Moreover, Amazon is also offering 10% extra cash back on all purchases above Rs. 6,000, but is only valid for today, so you have to be a Prime member.

Flipkart, meanwhile, is calling its sale ‘The Big Billion Days’ Sale. It will begin on October 10th and end a day earlier than Amazon’s sale, that is on the 14th. Now a Walmart-backed company, Flipkart has roped in several top celebrities for the promotions. However, the sale begins a day earlier exclusively for Flipkart Plus members, who will be able to access Flipkart’s deals beginning at 9 p.m. today.

For the uninitiated, Flipkart Plus is the company’s loyalty program that offers free priority shipping, early access to promotional sales, and more. According to some of the official teasers, the Flipkart sale will be offering a discount on Xiaomi’s Mi smart TVs for the first time. Apart from these, LED TVs from companies like VU, Samsung and Micromax will also be available at discounted prices in tomorrow’s sale.

In an attempt to provide purchasing convenience, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options, exchange offers and other bundled offers on select products during the sale. This is also true in the case of Amazon India.

However, remember that these sale offers are quite attractive in terms of value for money and tend to sell out rather quickly. So, in order to ensure that you get the best deals, buyers are advised to keep their payment details and personal information keyed in so that they are ready for quick checkout and purchase.