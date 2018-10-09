Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the phrase should replace the bolded phrase?

In order to earning decent living we need to have a good job which pays a substantial amount of money:

(A) earned decency living

(B) earned decency live

(C) earn a decent living

(D) earned decently life

(E) No correct required

Ans: C

2. Fill in the blanks with the most appropriate option.

The blame game for the air tragedy is already in full _______ with the authorities involved making attempts to _______ for themselves.

(A) sway, defend

(B) view, try

(C) fledged, protect

(D) swing, cover

(E) roll, hide

Ans: D

3. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate option.

There is a considerable amount of research about the factors that make to company innovate. So is it possible to create an environment _______ to innovation?

(A) incentive

(B) facilitated

(C) impetus

(D) stimuli

(E) conducive

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

4. Find out the wrong number in the following number series:

1; 3; 6; 11; 20; 39; 70

(A) 3

(B) 39

(C) 11

(D) 20

(E) 6

Ans: B

5. 63.5% of 8924.19 + 22% of 5324.42 = ?

(A) 6278

(B) 6128

(C) 6228

(D) 5624

(E) 6817

Ans: E

6. In how many different ways can the letters of the word INDIGO be arranged?

(A) 1680

(B) 360

(C) 2520

(D) 840

(E) 1260

Ans: B

7. A circle and a rectangle have the same perimeter. The sides of the rectangle are 14 cm and 30 cm. What is the area of the circle?

(A) 312 square cm

(B) 1218 square cm

(C) 456 square cm

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: E

Logical reasoning

8. Point J is 20m to the north of Point G. Point G is 10m to the west of Point K. Point K is 15m to the south of Point L. Ashish is standing at Point T which is 30m to the east of Point L. He starts walking towards south and walks for 35m. He takes a right turn and stops at Point M after walking for 40m. If Ashish walks for 10m towards north from his final position to reach Point D, how much distance will he have to cover in order to reach Point J?

(A) 10 m

(B) 35 m

(C) 25 m

(D) 20 m

(E) 30 m

Ans: C

9. Each of the six friends, I, J, K, L, M and N, working in an office handles different number of projects in a month. I handles the second lowest number of projects. K handles more projects than L and M but less than J. J did not handle the maximum number of projects. M did not handle the minimum number of projects. The one who handle the third highest number of projects handled 31 projects. L handled 12 projects. How many projects did J possibly handle?

(A) 28

(B) 10

(C) 36

(D) 9

(E) 15

Ans: C

10. In a certain code TEMPORAL is written as OLDSMBSP. How is CONSIDER written in that code?

(A) RMNBSFEJ

(B) BNMRSFEJ

(C) RMNBJEFS

(D) TOPDQDCH

(E) None of these