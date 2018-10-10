Oppo has launched their first smartphone in the all-new K series in the company’s home market, China. Dubbed the Oppo K1, this smartphone marks beginning of a new series of phones providing premium features at comparatively frugal prices.

Oppo’s new handset boasts of an in-display fingerprint sensor and a water-drop display notch. It also gets a massive 6.4-inch display and a powerful 25-megapixel selfie camera. Notably, it comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

The Oppo K1 is a mid-range handset that will compete with smartphones in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The pre-orders for the smartphone have already begun in China and the K1 will go on sale on October 19th.

Now coming to the pricing, the Oppo K1 has been priced at CNY 1,599, which is roughly Rs. 17,100 on conversion, for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB in-built storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,300). The smartphone ships in two gradient colour models: Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue.

Oppo K1 specifications

The Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz. As mentioned, the Oppo K1 comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Camera duties on the Oppo K1 are handled by a dual-camera setup at the back, a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo K1 comes with 64GB of in-built storage, expandable via microSD card by up to 256GB. Under the hood, the Oppo K1 packs a 3,600mAh battery.