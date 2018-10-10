Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Calendar : Date : : Index : ?

(A) Name of Author

(B) Glossary

(C) Contents

(D) Summary

Ans: C

2. In the following question, select the related number from the given alternatives.

243 : 819 : : 163 : ?

(A) 487

(B) 563

(C) 572

(D) 593

Ans: A

3. In the following question, select the odd word from the given alternatives.

(A) Badminton

(B) Table Tennis

(C) Cricket

(D) Hockey

Ans: A

General awareness

4. What is the name of a group of similar cells performing a specific function?

(A) Tissue

(B) Organ

(C) Organ system

(D) Cellular organisation

Ans: A

5. Which one of the following is also regarded as disguised unemployment?

(A) Underemployment

(B) Frictional unemployment

(C) Seasonal unemployment

(D) Cyclical unemployment

Ans: A

6. Who built the Konark’s Sun Temple?

(A) Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva

(B) Narasimhadeva I

(C) Kapilendra Deva Routaray

(D) Purushottam Dev

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

7. A can complete a work in 20 days and B can complete the same work in 25 days. If both of them work together, then in 3 days what percent of the total work will be completed?

(A) 9

(B) 12

(C) 25

(D) 27

Ans: D

8. The average age of 6 members of a family is 20 years. If the age of the servant is included, then the average age increases by 25%. What is the age (in years) of the servant?

(A) 30

(B) 35

(C) 50

(D) 55

Ans: D

9. A, B and C are three students. A got 18% more marks than B and 12% less than C. If B got 220 marks, then how much marks C has got?

(A) 230

(B) 295

(C) 240

(D) 290

Ans: B

English

10. In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four.

He could excel in his board exams only after _______ very hard.

(A) continuing

(B) functioning

(C) learning

(D) toiling