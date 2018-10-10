Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the result of HP Teachers Eligibiity Test (TET) 2018 for Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Punjabi subjects today, October 10th. All candidates who have appeared for the HPTET 2018 exam for these subjects can check the result at hpbose.org.

The notification for the result released today stated that 8411 candidates had appeared for the JBT exam and 1721 candidates were declared qualified; whereas 407 candidates had appeared for the Punjabi subject and 119 were declared passed. The pass percentage for JBT was 20.47% and for Punjabi 29.24%.

Here is how to check the HPTET 2018 results:

Log in the HPBOSE website. Click on TET-2018 link on the home page Click on the link for 2018 HPTET results. Enter the Roll Number or the Application Number and click on ‘Search’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 exam in the month of September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The TET exam for the JBT was conducted on September 2nd and the Punjabi subject was conducted on September 9th. The results of the remaining subjects are expected soon.