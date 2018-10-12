Tushar Mehta appointed Solicitor General of India

Tushar Mehta has been appointed the new Solicitor General of India.

Currently, Mehta serves as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India.

Solicitor General is the second highest ranking law officer of the government, after the Attorney General.

Indus Towers wins Deming Prize for 2018

Indus Towers has become the first Indian company in the service sector and fifth globally to win the Deming Prize.

The Deming Prize was bestowed upon Indus Towers for distinctive performance improvements through the application of Total Quality Management (TQM) practices.

The Deming Prize is given to companies that have established customer-oriented business objectives and strategies, and implemented TQM to achieve them.

Indus Towers is only the 29th Indian company to win the award; past winners include Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahesh Reddy takes over as PHDCCI Secretary-General

Mahesh Y Reddy has taken over as Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

In the past, Reddy has served as Director General of Infrastructure Industry and Logistics Federation of India.

India ranks 147th on Oxfam World Inequality Index 2018

India has been ranked 147th among 157 countries in Oxfam International’s report, ‘Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) Index’.

Out of 157 countries, Denmark topped the list due to its high and progressive taxation, high social spending and protection of workers.

Denmark was followed by Germany and Finland.

Japan was foremost among Asian countries, placing 11th on the list.

IWAI launches Ro-Ro service from Neamati to Majuli Island in Assam

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has launched a Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) service in Assam from Neamati to Manjuli Island.

This will reduce the road route distance of 423 km that trucks take from Neamati to Majuli Island via the Tezpur Road Bridge to just 12.7 km on the river route.

Majuli is one of the biggest riverine islands in the world and is located on the river Brahmaputra. It faces serious challenges of connectivity.

For this service, the IWAI has procured a new vessel MV Bhupen Hazarika.

The IWAI is planning to procure more such Ro-Ro vessels for use on the Brahmaputra River.

Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10m air pistol event at Youth Olympic Games 2018

Pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary has won gold in the 10-meter air pistol event at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

The 16-year old finished seven-and-a-half points ahead of his closest rival.

Archer Harvinder Singh wins gold for India at Para Asian Games

Harvinder Singh won India’s first-ever gold medal in archery at the Para Asian Games in Jakarta.

He beat China’s Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the final of W2/ST category of the men’s individual recurve event.

