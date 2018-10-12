MPPSC has activated the link for candidates to apply for the MP State Eligibility Test or MP-SET 2018 from Thursday, October 11th. All the interested candidates can apply at the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) website, mppsc.nic.in. The last day to apply for the MP-SET 2018 is November 11th.

The MP-SET exam is a computer-based exam and candidates have 19 subjects to choose from. MP-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the position of Assistant Lectureship at various universities in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The candidate must have completed master’s degree with unreserved candidates having at least 55% aggregate marks and 50% for reserved category candidates. The candidates can apply for any subjects but are recommended to apply for subjects that they have master’s degree in.

Here is how to apply for MPSET 2018:

Log in to the MPPSC’s official website. Click on ‘Apply Online’ button on the right panel Click on the link to apply for MPSET 2018 and click on ‘Click here to Register’ link. Process the registration/application form. The candidates can pay the fee after logging in with the log-in credentials.

Candidates can get more information on MP-SET 2018 exam on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, application process, and other details in the notification.