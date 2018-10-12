Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019 for admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be held on May 19th, 2019. The official website for JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in, was updated on Thursday with the information. The JEE Advanced was held on May 20th in the year 2018. The responsibility of conducting JEE Advanced in the year 2019 is with IIT Roorkee.

JEE Advanced examination can be attempted by candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains and is conducted for admission for bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes for all IITs. The computer-based exam consists of two papers.

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2018

The candidate should have qualified for JEE Advanced in Paper -1 of JEE Mains 2019.

Candidates should not have appeared in JEE (Advanced) in 2017 or earlier.

The candidate should have appeared for the Class 12th examination for the first time in 2018 or 2019.

The candidate must not have accepted admission at any IITs earlier.

JEE Mains will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from this year and the agency has incorporated some changes in the process of JEE Main exam. JEE Mains will be twice in a year and the process of registration for the first attempt is already over and the exam is scheduled for the month of January. The second JEE Main exam will be held in April 2019.