Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) released the provisional selection list for the notified vacancies for Special Teachers in the notification 05/2017 on Friday, October 12th. Candidates can access the provisional selection list at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The notification for the vacancies was published on July 26th, 2017 and the written examination was conducted on September 23rd, 2017. The result was declared on June 14th, 2018 and the certificate verification for the school department and other departments were conducted on August 13th, 2018.

The notification of the release of the provisional list stated that the selection is provisional in nature and is subject to outcome of various writ petitions filed before High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Candidates can expect appointment letters to be issued by the concerned department authorities.

Here is how to check the TN TRB 2017 Recruitment Selection List: