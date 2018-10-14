Vivo has silently launched a new device in China which is essentially a rebranded variant of the Vivo V11 that was launched earlier in India. Calling the phone Vivo Z3i, the BBK-owned brand has also made few minor tweaks on this phone. Moreover, Vivo has also announced launch of a premium version of this phone, Vivo Z3, on October 17th. This could likely share some features with Vivo V11 Pro that is available in India.

Vivo Z3 has been officially teased to sport a Snapdraon 710 processor along with AI features. There will also be Vivo’s dual turbo technology on board that aims to boost performance and improve the overall gaming experience as per the company. Now coming to Vivo Z3i, it features identical specifications in terms of display, processor, RAM, and battery. But there’s a considerable change in camera capabilities and storage configurations.

Vivo Z3 teaser poster seen on the official China site.

Dual camera on the Z3i has been slightly reduced to 2-megapixel secondary sensor as opposed to 5-megapixel secondary snapper on V11 in India. The front camera as well has been reduced to 24-megapixel from 25-megapixel on the Indian variant. But it’s the storage department where Z3i scores more over the Indian variant. While the V11 offered only 64GB of storage space, the Z3i comes in 128GB storage option.

Chinese smartphone brands are quite popular here in India but these companies usually prefer launching their products in the home country first and unveil them later in India. However, that is slowly changing with the growing prominence of India as a market. Companies like Honor, OnePlus, Oppo are focusing more at the Indian market.

The Vivo Z3i appears to be a successor to the Vivo Z1i that was a China-exclusive smartphone. Notable features include a waterdrop display notch, bezel-less display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, Vivo has launched Vivo Z3i smartphone only in China and is priced at CNY 2,398 which is roughly Rs. 25,600 on conversion. Notably, the handset comes in Aurora Blue and Millennium Powder colour variants. For comparison, the Vivo V11 was launched in India at Rs. 22,990, but after a recent price cut, it costs Rs. 20,990.

Vivo Z3i specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Z3i comes with Jovi voice assistant. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z3i bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, the Vivo Z3i features a 24-megapixel camera, which is slightly different than the Vivo V11 that has a 25-megapixel sensor. The Vivo Z3i is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card slot up to 256GB.