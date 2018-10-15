India ranks 103rd on Global Hunger Index 2018

India was ranked 103rd out of 119 qualifying countries in the 2018 Global Hunger Index (GHI). The GHI indicates the level of hunger and undernutrition worldwide.

The level of hunger in the world has improved from 29.2 in 2000 to 20.9 now.

This improvement is due to reduction in each of the four GHI indicators – the prevalence of undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality.

PM Modi inaugurates silver jubilee celebrations of NHRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 25th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

On the occasion, PM Modi issued a Postage Stamp and Special Cover.

He also launched a new version of the NHRC website, which is more user-friendly and accessible to persons with special needs.

The NHRC was set up on October 12th, 1993, under the Protection of Human Rights Act, passed by Parliament.

Sikkim awarded UNFAO Future Policy Gold Award for 100% organic farming

Sikkim has become the world’s first totally organic agriculture state.

For this achievement, the state won the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Future Policy Gold Award.

Sikkim beat 51 other nominees from around the world for the award.

Brazil, Denmark, Quito and Ecuador shared the Silver award.

The Future Policy Gold Award is nicknamed the “Oscar for best policies”.

India, Sri Lanka sign two MoU for construction of 1,200 houses

India and Sri Lanka have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for construction of 1,200 houses.

This will be done through 50 model villages, using Indian grant assistance of 60 crore Sri Lankan rupees.

This takes the total number of houses under Model Villages Housing Program to 2,400 houses in 100 model villages.

The project targets low income landless and homeless beneficiaries.

WEF launches Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in India

Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) has launched the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, India.

The Centre will work with the government to design new policy frameworks for emerging technology.

India is primarily focusing on two major projects: Artificial intelligence and machine learning; and blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.