The 125cc bike segment in India is heavily dominated by commuter motorcycles from Honda, Hero, TVS and the likes. However, an uncanny new player may make an entry into the segment. KTM is apparently mulling over launching their 125cc Duke here in India. Interestingly, the bike, which is offered in the European market as an entry-level machine, has been manufactured at the Bajaj Chakan plant, Pune, from the very beginning.

The latest report comes courtesy of Overdrive. Citing unnamed sources, the publication says that KTM India is now working towards a launch for the 125cc motorcycle in India as early as next month. It will be interesting to see how KTM prices this 125cc naked street fighter, though, especially since the company had reportedly been keeping the Duke 125 out of the Indian market because it would be priced higher than the competition.

Coming to the specifications of the motorcycle, the international Duke 125 features a 15PS engine and six-speed gearbox suspended as a structural member in the same trellis frame that KTM uses for all its Dukes. Though the international model shares visual elements with its elder sibling, the Duke 390, the India-bound 125cc Duke is expected to use the older styling package from the KTM Duke 200 to keep the pricing low.

So all in all, if at all KTM were to launch their 125cc bike here, it would most likely be priced at a premium, which would be on par with current generation 150cc motorcycles or even more. This is likely to be a hurdle in the price sensitive 125cc market in India. But, it will be thrilling offering for enthusiasts in the commuter segment.