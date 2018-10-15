Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final result of Junior Engineers (JE) 2017 recruitment drive today, October 15th. All the candidates who had appeared for the document verification for the Junior Engineers 2017 recruitment can check the SSC website, ssc.nic.in, to see if they have been selected.

The Commission had held the Paper-II JE 2017 examination on April 29th, 2018 and the result for the Paper-II results and calling of candidates for document verification was done on June 22nd, 2018. A total of 1280 candidates for Civil Engineering and 319 candidates for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering qualified for document verification.

There was a total vacancy of 341 positions (256 Civil Engineering, 40 Electrical Engineering and 45 Mechanical Engineering) and all the positions have been filled. Out of 341 candidates selected, 49 candidates are from SC, 25 ST, 89 OBC, and 178 UR.

Here is how to check SSC JE 2017 final results: