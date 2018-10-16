RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2018 admit card released
The RSMSSB had released the notification for the livestock assistant recruitment on March 14th, 2018
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Livestock Assistant examination today, October 16th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the RSMSSB Livestock examination can download the admit card from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of Livestock Assistant recruitment on March 14th, 2018 for a total number of 2077 vacancies of which 1833 vacancies were in non-TSP regions and 244 in TSP regions. The application process for the recruitment began on April 11th and the last day to apply for the positions was May 18th.
Here is how to download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Exam Admit Card:
- Log in to the RSMSSB official website.
- Click on the ‘Admit Card’ button on the home page.
- Click on the link for RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card.
- Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link on the right panel.
- Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.
- The admit card with all the details will be available for download and print out.