The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Livestock Assistant examination today, October 16th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the RSMSSB Livestock examination can download the admit card from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of Livestock Assistant recruitment on March 14th, 2018 for a total number of 2077 vacancies of which 1833 vacancies were in non-TSP regions and 244 in TSP regions. The application process for the recruitment began on April 11th and the last day to apply for the positions was May 18th.

Here is how to download RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Exam Admit Card: