Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) released multiple recruitment notifications for 765 positions, bulk of which are for Assistant Civil Engineers (285 positions) and State Tax Inspector (200 positions) on October 15th. Interested candidates can apply at the GPSC’s official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. The last day to apply for these positions is October 30th.

Exam Pattern:

The recruitment will involve two phases; Preliminary Exam and Interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of two sections. The first section will have 100 questions for 100 marks on General Studies. The second section will have 200 questions for 200 marks on concerned subject.

The second phase of recruitment will be an interview round and candidates who clear the preliminary exam are eligible to participate in it. Equal weightage will be given to marks obtained in preliminary exam and interview for the final selection.

Here is how to apply for GPSC multiple positions:

Candidates need to first register at the GPSC website at this link. Once registered. candidates can use the login credentials apply for the relevant position in this link. Fulfill the application process after logging in.

The preliminary exam will be conducted in January of 2019 and the result will be declared on March 2019. The interview is scheduled for June 2019 and the final result will be declared 10 days after the interview. Candidates can access the advertisement to know more details on the breakdown of positions, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details by click on the advertisement link in this page.