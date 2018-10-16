National Board of Examination (NBE) has started accepting applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MDS courses 2019 from today, October 16th, 7:00 pm. All candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET MDS exam can apply at nbe.edu.in. The last day to apply for the exam is November 6th, 2018.

NBE which is responsible for the NEET MDS exam will conduct the examination on December 14th, 2019 and the result will be declared before January 15th, 2019. NEET MDS is the single entrance examination for admissions to various postgraduate courses under Dentists Act 1948. All postgraduate dental courses in India except AIIMS, New Delhi, conducts their admissions via NEET MDS.

The candidate must have “Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university orinstitute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/ recognised dental college” to be eligible to apply for the NEET MDS 2019.

Here is how to apply for the 2019 NEET MDS:

Log in to the official NBE website and click on NEET MDS button. Click on the New Registration button on the home page. Fill in the registration form which will generate the log-in credentials. Click on the ‘New Application Login’ button and log in with the credentials. Fill the application form and pay the necessary application fees and submit the application. A print out of the final submitted application can be taken for future reference.

NBE, which is responsible for conducting the NEET MDS, was established in 1975 with the aim of improving the quality of the medical education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations. NBE NEET MDS 2019 brochure can be accessed in this link which has all the information that a candidate might want to refer.