National Board of Education (NBE) began accepting application for the screening test for Indian nationals with Foreign Medical Qualification (FMGE) and Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2019 examination from today, October 16th. All candidates interested in applying for both the exams can do so at nbe.edu.in.

The last day to fill the application form for FMGE and DNB PDCET 2019 exam is November 6th. The exam is set to be conducted on December 14th and the results will be declared before January 15th.

DNB PDCET is a ranking examination for admissions to various post-diploma DNB courses. FMGE is conducted for candidates who have a medical degree from foreign university but are desirous of getting a registration from Medical Council of India.

Here is how to apply for 2019 DNB PDCET and FMGE:

Log in to the NBE’s official website. Click on either DNB PDCET button or the FMGE button, whichever is relevant. Click on the new registration button on the home page. After the log-in credentials are generated, click on the Application log in button and fulfill the remaining application process.

Candidates can access the brochure of DNB PDCET 2019 in this link and the brochure of FMGE 2019 in this link. NBE was established in 1975 with the aim of improving the quality of the medical education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations.