Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the call letters or admit cards for the preliminary exam for Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent recruitment 2018 on October 16th. Candidates who have applied for the ESIC SSO prelim exam can download their call letters at esic.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 3rd, 2018.

Along with the ESIC SSO call letter, the Corporation also released a mock exam paper so that candidates can get acquainted with the nature of the exam, which can be accessed at this direct link. The exam will comprise of 100 questions in three sections for a total of 100 marks. Each section will be for 20 minutes. The English section will have 30 question, the Reasoning Ability will comprise of 35 questions and Quantitative Aptitude will have 35 questions.

Candidates can also download a sample admit letter in Hindi at this link. Candidates are expected to attach a recent photograph of themselves on their ESIC SSO admit cards and bring them to the exam centre along with an identity card. Candidates need to report 30 minutes prior to the scheduled exam time, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here is how to download the ESIC SSO 2018 prelim call letter

Click on this direct link to access the call letter page for the ESIC SSO Preliminary exam. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth. The call letter will be displayed, and it should be downloaded and printed out.

ESIC is conducting the recruitment drive for 539 vacancies for the positions of Security Officers/Managers Grade-II/Superintendent in ESIC. This notification stated that the recruitment notification released on January 16th, 2014, for the above positions stands cancelled and candidates who had applied for that advertisement need to apply again.