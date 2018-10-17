Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) or better known as Mahavitaran released vacancy notification for 164 engineering positions on Tuesday, October 16th. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at mahadiscom.in. The last day to apply for the MSEDCL engineering positions is November 6th.

The 164 positions include 37 positions for Executive Engineer, 37 positions for Additional Executive Engineers, and 90 positions for Deputy Executive Engineers. The upper age limit for people applying for first two positions is 40 years and 35 years for Deputy Executive Engineer with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

All the above positions need the candidates to have a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering/Technology with 9 years of work experience in power sector for Executive Engineers, 7 years for Additional Executive Engineers, and 3 years for Deputy Executive Engineers.

The recruitment will be done in two phases. The first phase will involve an online exam which will be held in the month of November and the admit card for the same will be available 10 days before the exam. The second phase will be an interview round which will most probably be held in the month of December.

Here is how to apply for the 2018 MSEDCL Engineering positions:

Click on the direct link to apply for the MSEDCL positions. Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ button at the top. Fulfill the registration process which will generate a log-in credential. Use the log-in credential to login on the page. Fulfill the remaining application process and pay the application fees. The submitted application can be printed out for future reference before November 21st.

Candidates can get more information on vacancy details, reservation policy, eligibility criteria, experience criteria, application process among others in the official notification. Candidates can apply for more than one post but the MSEDCL does not guarantee that the exam would not be held simultaneously.