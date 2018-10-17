Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to rename Allahabad, which will be called Prayagraj.

The new name derives from a spot in the city called Prayag, which is the meeting point of three rivers flowing across the state.

IRCTC gets new AI-based assistant ‘Disha’ to help resolve problems

The IRCTC has launched a new AI-based assistant called Disha for its website.

Disha is an AI chatbot powered by CoRover, and is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Ask Disha section of the website aims at answering generic queries about most frequently asked questions on the ticket-booking platform.

Govt hikes General Provident Fund interest rate to 8% for Oct-Dec quarter

The government has increased the rate of interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8% for the October-December quarter.

The rate is in line with that of the Public Provident Fund.

The interest rate on GPF was 7.6% for the July-September quarter of 2018-19.

Over 40% of world’s stunted children live in India, says NGO Sukarya report

More than 40% of the world’s stunted children live in India, a report compiled by the NGO Sukarya points out.

The report also states that 60% of the malnutrition burden in the country falls on Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

According to the report, poor nutrition causes 45% of the deaths among children below five years of age.

Stunted growth is when growth and development are impaired due to poor nutrition, repeated infection and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

Prema Gopalan honoured as India Social Entrepreneur of 2018

Prema Gopalan, founder of Swayam Shikshan Prayog (SSP), was awarded the 8th Social Entrepreneur of the Year award, 2018.

Gopalan received the award for her work in promoting women’s entrepreneurship at the grassroots level and ensuring rural livelihood.

She works in the areas affected by global climate change.

Gopalan has helped women farmers, entrepreneurs and grassroots business leaders, who tackle the problems of their communities through small businesses.

Nimesh Shah elected AMFI Chairman

Nimesh Shah has been elected Chairman of trade body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Shah is currently Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Shah replaces A. Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Priyank Kanoongo appointed chairperson of NCPCR

Priyank Kanoongo has been appointed to the post of Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Kanoongo has been member of the commission since November 2015.

