Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued vacancies for multiple engineering positions for various ministries and government departments. There are 81 vacancies in total, bulk of which are for Deputy Director of Mines Safety (44 positions for Mining and 23 positions for Electrical). The last day to fill the application form is November 1st.

The vacancy details are as follows

Positions Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Assistant Engineer (NQA) Electrical 2 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Assistant Engineer (NQA) Mechanical 1 Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Deputy Architect 7 Military Engineer Service, Ministry of Defence One Principal Design Officer (Electrical), Integrated Headquarters (NAVY) 1 Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence Refrigeration Engineer, BCG Vaccine Laboratory, Guindy, Chennai 1 Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare One Deputy Director (Safety) (Civil) 1 Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment Additional Assistant Director (Safety) (Mechanical) 1 Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 23 Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mining), 44 Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions:

Log in to official UPSC online recruitment website (upsconline.nic.in). Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’. New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Some of the above positions are suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, details of which can be accessed in the notification. The notification also has details on reservation quota, desirable experience/qualification, application process, and other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No.19 – 2018’ in ‘What’s New’ section.