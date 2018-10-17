Popular video sharing site YouTube was down briefly today morning owing to technical glitches. Several users took to Twitter to report about the YouTube outage. YouTube was not working today for roughly 45 minutes and some users said that they were greeted with a ‘500 internal server error’ message.

In all my years of using @YouTube I have never seen an error 500 page and I am sure neither have you.



Until today. pic.twitter.com/RK0KUGOFgn — Pystar (@pystar) October 17, 2018

YouTube hasn’t come out with the any explanation for the glitch. The Google-owned platform, however, acknowledged the outage for YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access in a short statement.

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated,” the company tweeted.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

As of this moment, the issues have been resolved and YouTube has now asked users to report if they experience issues again. YouTube offers billions of hours of content that is watched across the globe every day. In fact the #YouTubeDOWN was one of the top trends on Twitter this morning.