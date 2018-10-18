The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared final results for the post of TGT Science (Rest of Haryana). Candidates who appeared for the HSSC TGT Science exam can check their results on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC had earlier declared the results of just the written exam portion of the HSSC TGT Science recruitment (direct link here), which were the marks before the interview round. However, now the TGT Science results released by the HSSC (direct link here) include the written exam, the scrutiny of documents as well as the interview (or viva-voce) round of recruitment.

These final results are for the post of TGT Science (Rest of Haryana), School Education Department, Haryana, against Advt. No.03/2015, Category No.01,which was originally released by the HSSC on June 28th, 2015, and notice was dated September 19th, 2015. The notification released was to fill 895 vacant posts.